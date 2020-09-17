Suspected mastermind behind Vanderbijlpark girl's kidnapping set to plead guilty

Tharina Human is accused of orchestrating a six-year-old child's abduction near her school in Vanderbijlpark last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The suspected mastermind behind the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl is expected to formally plead guilty in the Palm Ridge High Court on Thursday morning.

The court has ordered the media not to name the child for her own protection.

Tharina Human has confirmed that she struck a plea and sentence agreement with the State.

Her kidnappers demanded a R2 million ransom and the little girl was dropped off next to a road after 19 hours.

It's been more than a year since the child went through a traumatic kidnapping experience and her family are still hoping to find some closure.

Earlier this week, her lawyer David May told Eyewitness News that Human was remorseful and that it was her intention from the beginning to plead guilty to the charges.

He said that his client was expecting a sentence that would result in direct imprisonment.

