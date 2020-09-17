Sama condemns murder of Dr Abdulhay Munshi as outrageous, deplorable

It's believed that Munshi was shot six times in Johannesburg on Wednesday after he stopped to check his car which had been rammed at the back.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Association (Sama) has reacted to the murder of specialist anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi, describing the crime as outrageous and deplorable.

It's believed that Munshi was shot six times in Johannesburg on Wednesday after he stopped to check his car which had been rammed at the back.

In a statement, Sama said that the medical community should come together and condemn the killing.

Dr Munshi was a co-accused in a culpable homicide case, along with Dr Peter Beale over the death of a 12-year-old boy.

The Radiological Society of South Africa has also reacted to his murder with shock.

It has sent condolences to his friends and family and called on authorities to find his killers.

