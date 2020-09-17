Regulation of funeral sector will benefit clients, say associations

This week saw mainly black-owned funeral associations unite under the banner of a Unification Task Team.

DURBAN - Funeral practitioners on Wednesday said that government needed to act urgently to formalise the sector in order to benefit consumers.

They staged demonstrations, saying that previous attempts to communicate with government had failed.

The #FuneralParloursStrike has turned violent in Durban as some business owners who’ve decided to continue operations are being forced to shut down. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/gXkqP1vw9Q — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2020

The team’s Muzi Hlengwa said that the industry was not regulated and they were afraid that if government waited any longer, it would be difficult to govern the sector in the future.

“It is for the first time, I think, you find an industry calling for its regulation. At the end of the day, our customers are getting ripped off simply because there is no regulation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hlengwa said they would resume operations on Thursday after their three-day strike.

The team agreed with the Department of Health that an undertaker did not require a certificate of competence to collect a body from a hospital.

