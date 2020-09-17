Numsa, SACCA to picket outside SAA offices on Friday over funding of new airline

In a statement on Thursday evening, the unions said it was a disgrace that the business rescue process is still ongoing, adding that this places the cash strapped carrier in danger of liquidation.

CAPE TOWN - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) say they will be picketing at South African Airways (SAA) offices in Kempton Park on Friday, demanding government make funding available for the restructuring of the airline.

In a statement on Thursday evening, the unions said it was a disgrace that the business rescue process is still ongoing, adding that this places the cash strapped carrier in danger of liquidation.

Friday’s picket will coincide with a meeting called by the SOE’s administrators.

That gathering is aimed at discussing the funding issue and the proposed future of SAA.

The administrators took control of the airline in December after almost a decade of financial losses and published a rescue plan in June following repeated delays and wrangling over its future.

That plan, which includes scaling back SAA's fleet and cutting jobs, needs at least R10 billion in new funds to work.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.