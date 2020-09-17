NPA to oppose Andile Lungisa's bail extension bid

Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa has filed papers with the Constitutional Court to try and avoid serving a two-year prison term.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) plans to oppose a bail extension for Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa.

He's filed papers with the Constitutional Court to try and avoid serving a two-year prison term.

He was convicted of assault for smashing a water jug over the head of a Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor during a brawl in the council chamber.

The NPA's Anelisa Ngcakani: "Lungisa is expected to report to the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court at 12 noon today. He has also applied for bail and the hearing will take place on Monday at the Grahamstown High Court and the NPA will oppose the application."

Eastern Cape newspaper, The Herald, is reporting that Lungisa doesn't consider himself suited to prison life because the food is bad, the ablution facilities are dehumanising and the sleeping arrangements are uncomfortable.

