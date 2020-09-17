Norma Mngoma set to return to court to challenge her arrest

The estranged wife of former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba has argued in court papers that her arrest was an orchestrated scheme to intimidate and bully her in order to unlawfully confiscate the devices.

JOHANNESBURG - Norma Mngoma is expected to return to the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday where arguments to challenge the validity of her arrest will be heard.

The estranged wife of former Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba was arrested in July and spent a night in the police holding cells in Brooklyn.

The Hawks also confiscated her electronic devices, which now form part of her legal challenge.

Mngoma’s lawyers have asked the prosecution to explain what information was extracted from her gadgets and what was erased.

She has argued in court papers that her arrest was an orchestrated scheme to intimidate and bully her in order to unlawfully confiscate the devices.

This matter is separate from the criminal case the 40-year-old is facing in the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

She’s been charged with crimen injuria and malicious damage to property for allegedly damaging a luxury vehicle belonging to her husband’s friend.

That case has been postponed to 23 October to allow the High Court process to be concluded.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.