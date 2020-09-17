Norma Mngoma’s lawyers argue for her matter be heard urgently

The wife of former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is in the Pretoria High Court to challenge the validity of her arrest.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for Norma Mngoma have argued that she is going through continuous harm and so her matter needs to be attended to on an urgent basis.

The wife of former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba was in the Pretoria High Court to challenge the validity of her arrest.

Mngoma was arrested in July and spent a night in the police holding cells in Brooklyn for allegedly damaging a car that was in Gigaba's possession.

Lawyers for Mngoma have approached the High Court for their matter to be heard on an urgent basis, citing the conduct of the Hawks in their arrest of his client and the ongoing trauma she and her children were experiencing.

Advocate Dali Mpofu said: “Once the poisonous element of the involvement of the Hawks, the question then is why did the Hawks have to get involved in this? Then everything else that follows is tainted by that illegality.”

But the State's Dawie Joubert said all the points raised by Mpofu are not urgent and can be addressed during a trial or settlement.

“The court should ask itself on what basis could the applicant persuade this court will not get redressed in the due course.”

Mpofu has also argued that the State has withheld six disks where Mngoma's personal data has been saved of which she urgently needs.

