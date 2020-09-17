N3 toll toute to temporarily close today as Eskom removes overhead power lines

The N3 Toll Concession warned motorists that this busy section of the highway would be closed for 15-minute periods until 1pm.

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 toll route near the De Hoek Toll Plaza will be closed for about three hours from 10am on Thursday morning to remove Eskom’s overhead power lines.

In a statement, the N3TC urged motorists to make plans in advance.

“This temporary closure is required by Eskom in order to dismantle and remove a decommissioned high-voltage transmission overhead power line. Three-phase conductors will be removed sequentially during this period. A 15-minute full road closure is required per phase conductor to move each one across the road.

“All traffic will be completely stopped during each of the 15-minute road closure periods, but will thereafter be allowed to flow for a 30-minute period until all three powerlines have been removed.”

