MEC urges WC parents to send pupils to school as matric exams draw closer

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer on Wednesday appealed to parents to send their children to school as the matric exams draw closer.

The class of 2020 is currently busy with trial exams that started this week and is expected to finish on 7 October.

Schäfer said that the exams were important as they would guide schools on which topics and subjects needed additional attention in the remaining seven weeks.

“Matrics should use this as an excellent opportunity to see what areas they need to put special effort into revising before the final exams,” Schäfer said.

But Schäfer said that while grade 12 attendance had improved significantly, there were still a number of pupils who had not returned to class without reason.

The MEC said that this was problematic.

“We appeal to parents to ensure that their children come back to class. While this has been an extremely difficult year for our learners, it is just the last of many years of schooling and it is absolutely possible to finish the school year successfully,” she said.

