Mbalula confident Prasa now has capacity to halt syndicates stripping its assets

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has revealed his ministerial security plan, which includes working with departments like Justice and State Security to track down the criminals.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is adamant that the more than 3,000 insourced security guards at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) will have the capacity to stop syndicates from stripping its assets.

The minister said that they had now learnt how these criminals functioned, with many melting the metal in laboratories in townships before shipping it off overseas where there was a specific market for it.

He insisted that this time around, there would be a significant change in Prasa's response to the vandals.

"There are many people in South Africa today who have been on social media networks notifying of lines that have been cut and there's never been a response as we didn't have the capacity. From now on, we will be in a position to react to those and bring to book those criminals."

Just last week, Eyewitness News exposed how brazen these criminals had become, with some even referring to the railway theft as "their business".

