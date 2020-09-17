Life sentence for child rapist highlights spate of child attacks in EC

CAPE TOWN - Attacks on children have been thrust into the spotlight in the Eastern Cape this week.

On Wednesday, a 31-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Bisho High Court for the rape of a five-year-old girl in King William's Town in March last year.

It's not an isolated case.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the five-year-old girl was sent to buy food at a shop when Tashume Bambore grabbed her and sexually assaulted her in a room at the back of the store.

Last Friday, a man was handed a 20-year sentence for raping an 11-year-old neighbour in Centane.

That same day, in Butterworth, a 59-year-old man was slapped with an 18-year jail term for raping his stepdaughter in 2005.

The teenager confided in her teachers a year ago.

On Sunday, a man was arrested in the Chris Hani district for allegedly raping his four-year-old daughter while her mother was working in the garden.

And earlier this week, a nine-year-old girl was found dead in Hankey.

Her alleged killer is expected in court on Thursday.

