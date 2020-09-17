Late human rights activist George Bizos to be laid to rest today

Bizos died last week at the age of 92. His final send-off is set to begin at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - World-renowned human rights activist George Bizos will be laid to rest on Thursday at the Westpark Cemetery in Randburg.

Bizos died last week at the age of 92. His final send-off is set to begin at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg.

• Obituary: George Bizos - Human rights crusader and legal powerhouse

Bizos’ passing has been described as the falling of a giant tree. The anti-apartheid activist, who’s been praised as a champion for human rights, dedicated his career as a lawyer to the fight against injustice.

He will be honored through a special official category one funeral, with authorities warning that this will lead to several road closures.

Scores of prominent political figures hailed Bizos for leaving an indelible mark in the law fraternity, with former public protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela saying she was inspired by his cross-examining skills.

Government said messages of condolences from friends and family could still be shared through various online tribute pages.

LISTEN: Paying tribute to a giant - George Bizos’ obituary

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.