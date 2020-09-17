Laingville residents protest over land, housing

A Laingville community leader has told Eyewitness News that residents are up in arms, accusing the municipality of lying to them about issues of land and housing in the West Coast town.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in the St Helena Bay community of Laingville have again taken to the streets in protest on Thursday morning.

Demonstrators have planned to block the main road.

Violence erupted in Laingville last month when police clashed with residents who were protesting over the same issues: a lack of service delivery and housing among others.

Amidst the chaos that played out along the main road, a rubber bullet struck nine-year-old Leo Williams in the head while he was watching TV inside his uncle's house.

Williams fought for his life at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital for about two weeks before he was taken off life support and subsequently died.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a case of death as a result of police action.

The directorate's Jennifer Ntlatseng last week met with the child's family to update them on their probe and assure relatives that the case was being prioritised.

