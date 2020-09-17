Kidnappers of Vanderbijlpark girl (6) to spend between 5-10 years in jail

Last year, the little girl was snatched by two men outside her school as she was being dropped off.

JOHANNESBURG - The kidnappers of a six-year-old Vanderbijlpark girl have all received suspended sentences meaning they will spend between five and 10 years in jail.

Last year, the little girl was snatched by two men outside her school as she was being dropped off.



It later emerged the plan was carefully plotted by a former teacher who owed drug lords money.

Tharina Human has been sentenced to an effective 10 years in prison while her co-accused Laetitia Nel will spend five years behind bars.

Their co-accused Bafokeng Molemohi will be spending seven years behind bars, while Jacobus van Zyl will go to jail for eight years.

Human's lawyer David Mey said they all pleaded guilty to kidnapping charges when they appeared in the Palm Ridge High Court earlier on Thursday.

“We are relieved that this is over and done; that it is finalised. She can start with the sentence now and she can move on.”

READY TO BE REHABILITATED

Human’s lawyer said she was pleased with her effective 10-year sentence and wants to move forward with her life.

Tharina human was sentenced to 15 years in jail of which five years have been suspended for kidnapping and threatening the little girl's father when she tried to extort R2 million from him last year.

Human will now start serving her sentence alongside her three co-accused.

Mey said Human is ready to begin a new journey to be rehabilitated.

“She is going to study in prison and when the time comes, she would like to have a conversation with the parents as well. I think we’re just going to wait for the rehabilitation.”

Mey said his client has shown remorse and wants to make something of her life.

