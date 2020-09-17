In football it’s all about timing - Gavin Hunt on being named Chiefs head coach

He also gave information about when talks with the club began after the Glamour Boys were heavily linked with current Botswana coach, Adel Amrouche.

JOHANNESBURG - Gavin Hunt has described it as an honour to be named Kaizer Chiefs head coach.

The former SuperSport United and Wits mentor was handed the reigns on a three-year deal after the club parted ways with Ernst Middendorp in early September.

“It’s been an all of a sudden thing but I’m very privileged and honoured to be here,” he said on Thursday.

Gavin Hunt joins Kaizer Chiefs as coach



Gavin Hunt has been appointed as the new head coach of Kaizer Chiefs. His contract will see him take charge of Amakhosi’s first team for the next three seasons.



More information: https://t.co/rhqTYjXYVg#HuntJoinsChiefs #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/B2UW1S617S — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 17, 2020

He also gave information about when talks with the club began after the Glamour Boys were heavily linked with current Botswana coach, Adel Amrouche.

“Things only happened the last day or two. Sometimes in football, it’s all about timing. Obviously, our club (Wits) was sold and it was an opportunity, and as I’ve said, the last day or two, things have happened and I’ve very happy and excited to get working and see the capacity of the squad.”

Hunt will meet his new squad next week as they begin their preparations for the 2020/21 season.

The new top-flight campaign starts in October.

“It was unfortunate when the previous coaching staff left, I think it was last week, but nothing had happened until the last day or two. Its been very professionally handled by a very professional club.”

Hunt must get to work quickly to improve a squad who were 18 minutes away from winning the Absa Premiership title before Mamelodi Sundowns came from behind to snatch it.

“We need to make sure we can try and improve on last year. Last year, Ernst [Middendorp] and Shaun [Bartlett] did an unbelievable job with this squad of players and they were so unfortunate not to win. I really felt for them in the end but that’s football. But hopefully, we can move on and try and improve the team. Try and improve the results and try and win a few trophies.”

With the board and fans hungry for success, Hunt knows just how big the job in front of him is.

“I really want to concentrate on the football side. I know commercially and everything around Kaizer Chiefs is huge. Its really been an eye-opener for me today being here (Kaizer Chiefs village in Naturena) and seeing the setup.

But for me, the most important thing is to concentrate on the pitch. Try and get a team that suits my eye, try and get a brand of football, and winning as well is important. And the club is hungry is for a little bit of success.

It’s the most successful club in history but it's been a few barren years and we need to turn it around. But as I said, let me get out on the pitch, that’s where it counts. If we get that right, everything else will take care of itself.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.