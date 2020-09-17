HPCSA condemns killing of Dr Munshi – ‘We don’t want a climate of fear’

The council’s Dr Kgosi Letlape has commented following the shooting death of Dr Abdulhay Munshi, who was co-accused in a legal case following the death of a boy in the care of Dr Peter Beale.

JOHANNESBURG –The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has described the recent killing of Dr Abdulhay Munshi as a threat to all health care professionals across the country.

The council which regulates healthcare standards and compliance held a media briefing today following munshi's murder.

It's believed that he was shot six times in Johannesburg on Wednesday after he stopped to check his car which had been rammed at the back.

The anesthetist was a co-accused in a culpable homicide case along with Dr peter Beale over the death of a 12-year-old boy.

The council's Kgosi Letlape said Munshi's murder could have serious implications on the healthcare profession following fears of vigilantism.

“We don’t want to have professionals now selecting ‘this patient is going to die, I am not going to take a risk of trying to save a life because by saving a life I am threatening my own life.’ We don’t want to practice under those circumstances. We don’t want a climate of fear when we have a solemn duty, and an oath to uphold, to put our patients first.”

