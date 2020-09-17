Healthcare practitioners say they work in fear following murder of Dr Munshi

Doctors have gathered outside the slain anaesthetist’s home in Houghton on Thursday to call for justice and for the protection of healthcare workers.

JOHANNESBURG - Healthcare practitioners say they are working in an environment of constant fear following the murder of doctor Abdulhay Munshi.

Doctors gathered outside the slain anaesthetist’s home in Houghton on Thursday to call for justice and for the protection of healthcare workers.

Munshi, who was a co-accused in a culpable homicide case involving the death of a 12- year-old boy, was shot dead in Orange Grove on Wednesday.

His death has sent shockwaves through the health fraternity.

Dressed in their scrubs and masks, doctors from medical facilities across Johannesburg have gathered outside the home of Munshi to pay their final respects to their colleague.

It’s understood Munshi was shot dead by a motorist who rear-ended his vehicle when he got out to inspect the damage, he was shot several times.

Doctor Raheem Naidoo said those in the frontline were not only at risk of lawsuits but were now at risk of losing their lives to the very society they serve

“Doctors don’t go out to intentionally harm or hurt patients. Accidents do happen. The way those two doctors were treated as like criminals whose reputation was forever damaged.”

Fatima Karim said many doctors would be second-guessing themselves for fear of being targeted.

“We have never been afraid for our lives before and I think the line has already been crossed here. This is all speculation but obviously, it was a direct result of a poor outcome in theatre and I think for us that’s really scary and it’s what’s caused us, a group of naturally neutral people to finally stand up and say that’s enough.”

Dr Munshi will be laid to rest on Thursday at West Park Cemetery.

