Head up! Eskom warns it might implement load shedding at short notice

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said the national grid is currently constrained and has once again warned that it could be forced to implement load shedding at short notice.

The utility said two generation units have been forced to shut down over the past 24 hours adding to those on maintenance and currently on the breakdown.

Eskom is appealing on South Africans to use electricity sparingly and despite the constraints, it said rotation power cuts are not on the cards for Thursday and Friday.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Should there be any significant increase in breakdowns, load shedding may have to be implemented at short notice. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as possible. Should it become necessary, Eskom will communicate timeously.”

