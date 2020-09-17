Former ANC NMB Councillor Lungisa begins serving his 2-year jail term

Lungisa was convicted of the assault of a fellow councillor in 2016.

CAPE TOWN - Former African National Congress (ANC) Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Councillor Andile Lungisa, has started serving a 2-year jail term.

Following failed appeals against a 2018 conviction, he's now reported to the North End Prison in Port Elizabeth.

Lungisa's serving time for smashing a glass water jug over a Democratic Alliance councillor’s head during a heated council meeting in 2016.

His appeal was recently dismissed by the Supreme Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Anelisa Ngcakani said he has applied for bail pending the outcome of an application for leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court.

“The hearing for bail will be on Monday at the Grahamstown High Court and the NPA will oppose bail.”

On Thursday morning, Lungisa was greeted by a crowd of supporters outside the prison.

He tweeted: “The love comrades, makes my heart sore. Thank you so much, we shall overcome.”

