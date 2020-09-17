EWN Weather Watch: Don’t forget your sunscreen, hot Friday expected

Your EWN Weather Watch for Friday, 18 September 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – Hot weather conditions can be expected in most parts of the country on Friday.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Richards Bay can expect a high of 31°C while Durban will see a high of 26°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 18.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/QL9ryoF35d — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 17, 2020

GAUTENG:

A sunny day expected in Gauteng. Johannesburg will see a high of 29°C, while Pretoria will see a high of 30°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 18.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/B7O9rmFgPC — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 17, 2020

WESTERN CAPE:

Partly cloudy but warm conditions expected in parts of the Western Cape. Cape Town will see a high of 18°C while Vredendal will see a high of 25°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 18.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/G2KpWltPQa — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 17, 2020

