EWN Weather Watch: Don’t forget your sunscreen, hot Friday expected

Your EWN Weather Watch for Friday, 18 September 2020.

Picture: Ant Rozetsky/Unsplash
Picture: Ant Rozetsky/Unsplash
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Hot weather conditions can be expected in most parts of the country on Friday.

KWAZULU-NATAL:
Richards Bay can expect a high of 31°C while Durban will see a high of 26°C.

GAUTENG:
A sunny day expected in Gauteng. Johannesburg will see a high of 29°C, while Pretoria will see a high of 30°C.

WESTERN CAPE:
Partly cloudy but warm conditions expected in parts of the Western Cape. Cape Town will see a high of 18°C while Vredendal will see a high of 25°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

