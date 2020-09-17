Events industry welcomes move to lockdown level 1

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said that venue holders were now permitted to allow people to occupy up to 50% of each venue’s space capacity.

DURBAN - The events industry on Thursday welcomed South Africa’s move to alert level 1 lockdown.

While many industries were hit hard when the country was placed under lockdown earlier this year in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the events industry has been particularly hard hit.

This has had a severe effect on the livelihoods of organisers and suppliers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said that venue holders were now permitted to allow people to occupy up to 50% of each venue’s space capacity.

However, under level 1 lockdown a maximum of 250 people are allowed at indoor events and up to 500 people could be hosted at an outdoor event.

The industry’s James Tagg said that they were now preparing to resume operations.

“Now with the introduction of small events, we are eager to resume operations or be it cognisant of the need to maintain the correct hygiene and safety protocols for which our teams are trained and are up to date on the guidelines. And they are ready to assist event organisers to open their physical events smoothly,” he said.

Tagg said that they saw the future of events including a streaming component, which would allow audiences from around the globe to participate.

