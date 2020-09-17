COVID-19 vaccine efficacy study resumes after participant falls ill

The Oxford University randomised control trial, being hosted by Wits University, was temporarily halted last week after a participant in the UK fell ill.

CAPE TOWN - More than 1,800 volunteers have been enrolled in Africa’s first COVID-19 vaccine efficacy study.

Following an investigation into the UK incident, the vaccine efficacy study has resumed.

The Data and Safety Monitoring Committee overseeing the trial found it was unlikely that the medical event could be linked to the vaccination process.

Oxford University officials said that they could not disclose medical information about the volunteer’s illness, citing participant confidentiality.

The COVID-19 vaccine candidate, with the technical name ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, is being tested to see how effective and safe it is to prevent people from getting the disease.

A total of 2020 participants were expected to be enrolled in the study in South Africa.

