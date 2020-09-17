ANC conveys condolences to ZCC members after Rev Motolla dies
Motolla was Chief Aide to ZCC leader Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane and spokesperson for the church.
JOHANNESBURG – Reverend Emmanuel Motolla of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) has died.
Motolla was Chief Aide to ZCC leader Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane and spokesperson for the church.
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the African National Congress (ANC) conveyed its condolences to members of one of the biggest churches on the continent.
“The ANC sends its heartfelt condolences to the Motolla family, Bishop Lekganyane, the Zion Christian Church and the entire religious community. We wish them strength and fortitude during this difficult time.”
@MYANC is saddened by the passing of Reverend Motolla. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Motolla family, Bishop Lekganyane, the Zion Christian Church and the entire religious community. May his soul find eternal peace. #RIPRevMotolla pic.twitter.com/e0Pp9iXyn3— African National Congress (@MYANC) September 17, 2020