ANC conveys condolences to ZCC members after Rev Motolla dies

JOHANNESBURG – Reverend Emmanuel Motolla of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) has died.

Motolla was Chief Aide to ZCC leader Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane and spokesperson for the church.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the African National Congress (ANC) conveyed its condolences to members of one of the biggest churches on the continent.

“The ANC sends its heartfelt condolences to the Motolla family, Bishop Lekganyane, the Zion Christian Church and the entire religious community. We wish them strength and fortitude during this difficult time.”