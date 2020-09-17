20°C / 22°C
2 cops shot and wounded in Centurion after shoot-out with criminals

The shoot-out took place on Jacaranda Street just after 9am on Thursday morning.

Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two police officers on Thursday were shot and wounded during a confrontation with criminals in Centurion, Pretoria.

The shoot-out took place on Jacaranda Street just after 9am in the morning.

Paramedics said that one officer was shot in the face, while the other took a bullet to the leg. The pair were airlifted to hospital for treatment.

It is understood that two suspects were killed in the shoot-out.

Timeline

