2 cops shot and wounded in Centurion after shoot-out with criminals

The shoot-out took place on Jacaranda Street just after 9am on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Two police officers on Thursday were shot and wounded during a confrontation with criminals in Centurion, Pretoria.

Paramedics said that one officer was shot in the face, while the other took a bullet to the leg. The pair were airlifted to hospital for treatment.

It is understood that two suspects were killed in the shoot-out.

Jacaranda Street Hennops Park Centurion. Shootout between police and criminals. Two cops wounded and airlifted to hospital. Two suspects shot dead and one wounded. pic.twitter.com/L7BUmqH3jQ — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 17, 2020

