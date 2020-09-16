20°C / 22°C
WC Education MEC Debbie Schafer wishes matrics luck as many begin trial exams

29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer has wished the class of 2020 well during their trial exams over the next three weeks.

The recommended window for the exams is 15 September to 7 October, and pupils have already begun to write some of their papers this week.

Schafer said the exams are important as they would guide schools on which topics and subjects need additional attention in the remaining seven weeks before the final National Senior Certificate exams start.

She adds while Grade 12 attendance has improved significantly, there were still a number of learners who had not come back to class without reason.

“We appeal to parents to ensure that their children come back to class.”

Scholars were impacted significantly over the past few months as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns which has forced them to stay home for a considerable amount of time which resulted in them losing out on school time.

