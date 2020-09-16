WC Community Safety Dept asks top cop Sitole for more public order police

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that the province had nearly 10% less policing resources compared to KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety Department has written to the national police commissioner requesting more public order policing (POP) officers for the province.

MEC Albert Fritz met with the national and provincial police chiefs last month where land invasions were discussed.

He said that the province had nearly 10% less policing resources compared to KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape.

Fritz's spokesperson Cayla Murray: "It is concerning that the total number of POP officers in the province has delcined from 541 in 2018 to 406 in 2020. We have seen an alarming number of reports of protest action in recent months and our ability to respond is limited by the number of POP units and officers."

