WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on NCC's response to COVID-19

Ramaphosa met with the National Coronavirus Command Council on Monday where it is believed that a further relaxation of lockdown was discussed.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Wednesday announced Cabinet's decision to downgrade the COVID-19 lockdown to alert level 1 from midnight, 20 September 2020.

The President addressed South Africans on developments in the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa further outlined some of the restrictions under level 1, which he referred to as 'the new normal'.

"Level 1 will mean a further easing of restrictions on gatherings; social, religious, political and other gatherings will now be permitted - as long as the number of people does not exceed 50% of the normal capacity of the venue or the facility. But, this must only be to a maximum of 250 people for indoor gatherings, and 500 people for outdoor gatherings."

