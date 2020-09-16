Tourism SA hoping Ramaphosa announces reopening of borders in address

The tourism sector has been among the hardest hit since the introduction of the lockdown but there are fears that travellers from outside the country could spur on a second wave of infections.

JOHANNESBURG - Tourism South Africa is hoping that the president will open the country's international borders when he gives an update of government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7pm tonight.

Last week, he told the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) that government was considering relaxing some of the lockdown regulations which means that the country could soon move to level one.

The tourism sector has been among the hardest hit since the introduction of the lockdown but there are fears that travellers from outside the country could spur on a second wave of infections.

Tourism SA CEO Sisa Ntshona said that they were not expecting an influx once the border regulations were eased.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.