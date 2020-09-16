'Things just haven't been working out': Cardi B files for divorce from Offset

"It's just like, I guess we just grew out of love, but we're not together anymore."

After three tumultuous years of marriage, superstar rapper Cardi B filed for divorce oibn Tuesday from her husband, rapper Offset, according to court records.

The couple, who married secretly in September 2017, had already been through a well-publicized rough patch that resulted in her announcing their break-up almost two years ago.

"We got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," she said in a December 2018 video on Instagram, where she has some 75.5 million followers.

"It's just like, I guess we just grew out of love, but we're not together anymore."

But by about a year later the pair had reconciled and Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, told _Vogue _at the time that the split was over her husband's infidelity.

"We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way," she said.

Cardi B is seeking custody of 2-year-old daughter Kulture and child support from Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus.

A hearing is set for November 4, according to the Fulton County court in Georgia, which is Offset's home state.

Despite the turmoil in her personal life, Cardi B has rocketed to success from her humble origins in New York's Bronx.

Her 2017 hit Bodak Yellow brought her fame, and 2020 chart topper _WAP _brought her controversy.

The song is an unadulterated celebration of female desire brimming with graphic sexual metaphors that left conservative people hot and bothered.