Striking members of funeral sector vow to keep pressure on govt to meet demands

Undertakers have been on strike since Monday over a range of issues, demanding transformation in the funeral industry.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the funeral sector have vowed to keep up pressure on government despite Wednesday being the last day of their strike.

Undertakers have been on strike since Monday over a range of issues, demanding transformation in the funeral industry.

This has seen undertaker services at hospitals around the country come to a halt.

The strike by undertakers forced the sector to stop operations, with the Charlotte Maxeke and Helen Joseph hospitals among those affected.



Bodies have not been collected at many private and government mortuaries and families have been forced to postpone funerals.

Funeral undertaker Avbob is one of the companies that’s been negativity affected.

Avbob’s Marius du Plessis: "We will, however, remain neutral on this matter. We would like to ensure that all parties, including government, finds a resolution to this problem as soon as possible."

Avbob has more than 200 branches across the country.

With the strike expected to end today, there are fears that funeral directors will intensify their industrial action unless government meets its demands.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.