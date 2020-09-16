SAHRC to conduct inspection at R82m Tembisa school built on unsuitable land

Recent media reports exposed major flaws in the project, which cost taxpayers a whopping R82 million.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will on Wednesday conduct a site inspection at Mayibuye Primary School in Tembisa after the school was built on an unsuitable site.

The state-of-the-art school, which was supposed to be occupied in 2019, has been called a white elephant and there are calls for those involved to be held accountable.

The Department of Education has failed to obtain an occupancy certificate for the school because of dangerous conditions, and it will probably have to be torn down.

“The commission’s inspection seeks to test the veracity of these claims and to evaluate the extent to which the school complies with the National Building Regulations and the norms and standards on public school infrastructure,” said the provincial manager of the SAHRC, Buang Jones, in a statement.

