SACC: It appears SA has become the capital of corruption

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) held a national day of prayer across the country on Tuesday and called on members to stand in silent prayer in all nine provinces to declare that corruption is not acceptable.

There have been widespread reports and allegations of corruption involving government officials, with South Africans angry that money set to be used to fight COVID-19 was looted instead.

The SACC has declared September as the month against corruption.

The council also gathered at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

“We shall stand against corruption in every possible way. We know that it begins in small ways. It begins when a parent comes home with a pen that they have taken from work which they have not bought,” said the SACC’s secretary-general, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana.

The campaign followed similar calls by a group of non-governmental organisations, including the SACC.

