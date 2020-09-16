Producing renewable energy from wind will help SA’s economic recovery - Sawea

The South African Wind Energy Association (Sawea) was reacting to the National Energy Regulator’s (Nersa) endorsement of the ministerial determination to procure additional power of just over 11,800 megawatts.

CAPE TOWN - Producing renewable energy from wind will play a role in South Africa’s economic recovery.

That is according to the South African Wind Energy Association (Sawea).

It was reacting to the National Energy Regulator’s (Nersa) endorsement of the ministerial determination to procure additional power of just over 11,800 megawatts.

The Section 34 ministerial determination makes provision for the procurement of 6,800 megawatts from solar and wind energy sources.

Sawea CEO Ntombifuthi Ntuli welcomed the move that will see more renewable energy being added to the grid.

“The drive towards renewable energy in South Africa remains a high priority for government’s economic recovery plans, making this year’s Windaba especially relevant to the sector,” Ntuli said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mineral Resources and Energy deputy Director-General Jacob Mbele said that developers were ready to participate in the bidding process.

“We are targeting that we should have one of the first requests for proposals issued towards the end of this year,” he said.



The department said the procurement of more than 11,800 megawatts, was in addition to 2,000 megawatts already being procured under the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Programme issued to the market in August.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.