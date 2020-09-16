President Ramaphosa to address SA tonight

The Presidency confirmed in statement that the address is scheduled to start at 7pm tonight.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africans on Wednesday night on developments in the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa met with the National Coronavirus Command Council on Monday where it is believed that a further relaxation of lockdown was discussed.

Last week, the president told the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) that government was considering a further relaxation of some of the lockdown regulations, which means the country could go to level one.

