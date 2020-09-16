20°C / 22°C
President Ramaphosa to address SA tonight

The Presidency confirmed in statement that the address is scheduled to start at 7pm tonight.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africans on Wednesday night on developments in the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Presidency confirmed in a statement that the address is scheduled to start at 7pm tonight.

Ramaphosa met with the National Coronavirus Command Council on Monday where it is believed that a further relaxation of lockdown was discussed.

Last week, the president told the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) that government was considering a further relaxation of some of the lockdown regulations, which means the country could go to level one.

