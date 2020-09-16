Ocean View family wants justice for gang violence victim Emaan Solomons

On Tuesday, seven-year-old Emaan Solomon's father Azmir Oosthuizen was in court as Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks appeared in the dock for a bail application.

CAPE TOWN - An Ocean View father has faced his daughter's alleged killers in court for the first time.

The two alleged gangsters are accused of killing seven-year-old Emaan Solomons, who was caught in the crossfire in February.

The two alleged gangsters are accused of killing seven-year-old Emaan Solomons, who was caught in the crossfire in February.

Oosthuizen has lost his only daughter to gang violence.

He said that what made it worse was that he knows one of the accused.

The grieving father said that the family wanted justice.

The investigating officer's affidavit stated that Basson and Fredericks were gang members who were believed to have targeted a rival who had tried to take out their leader two days before the shooting that killed Emaan Solomons.

The State submits they missed their target and shot the little girl while she was playing with friends.

The bail application has been postponed to February.

