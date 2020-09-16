NMB ANC councillor Andile Lungisa looks to stay out of jail with bail extension

Lungisa has until Thursday to report to Correctional Services to begin serving his effective two-year jail term for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay African National Congress (ANC) councillor Andile Lungisa said that he had approached the courts for a bail extension.

He was convicted of assault after smashing a glass water jug over Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Rano Kayser's head during a heated council meeting in 2016.

Lungisa's appeal of his conviction was recently dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

He's told Eyewitness News that his legal team had applied to extend his bail.

"The legal team they've applied for bail. They are waiting for confirmation of the latest charge."

Lungisa said that he was also waiting for the Constitutional Court for a date to appeal the matter.

