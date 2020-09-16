20°C / 22°C
Ndlozi apologises for comments on harassment of eNCA journalist

At the time Ndlozi remarked that men, who were clad in EFF regalia, were ‘merely touching’ reporter Nobesuthu Hejana when they refused to let her cover the demonstration outside a Clicks store at a Western Cape mall.

FILE: EFF Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: EWN
FILE: EFF Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: EWN
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has tweeted an apology for his remarks on the manhandling on eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana when the party staged protests outside Clicks stores earlier this month.

At the time Ndlozi remarked that the men, who were clad in EFF regalia, were ‘merely touching’ Hejana when they refused to let her cover the demonstration at a Western Cape mall.

Now the EFF member of Parliament says he receives the rebuke he got from members of the public with love, and he has apologised.

In trying to prove his point, Ndlozi posted a video of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the release of former President Nelson Mandela from prison, saying he too had 'touched' a female journalist. But this still didn't win him much favour.

The South African National Editors Forum condemned the comments by the EFF leader and called for the gender commission and Parliament to investigate.

