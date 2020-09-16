Municipalities owe Eskom R31 billion

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that the money was desperately needed to turn around the parastatal's financial troubles.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that municipalities managed to recover about 90% of the money that customers owed them for bulk electricity supply but a large amount of that money never reaches the utility's account.

Eskom further claims that some municipalities even mark up their prices to make a profit.

At the last count in July, Eskom was owed an estimated R31 billion by municipalities.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that the money was desperately needed to turn around the parastatal's financial troubles.

He said that management was trying to repair the damage done to the SOE over the past 15 years.

"Certainly nobody at Eskom or in the government, who is honest, can claim that Eskom is fully able to meet its mandate. If that was the case, we would not even be discussing load shedding."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.