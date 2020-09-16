Mbalula: Syndicates destroying Prasa infrastructure working with officials

The minister spoke in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday where he launched the ministerial security plan.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday said that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) infrastructure was destroyed by syndicates who were arrogant, aggressive and hired children to strip cables off railway lines.

The strategy involves the insourcing of more than 3,000 security guards to protect infrastructure from vandals.

It was launched in collaboration with other departments in the Justice, Safety and Security cluster.

Mbalula said that they had also realised that in most instances, syndicates were working closely with officials inside Prasa to execute their plans.

“It will be incorrect to think that criminals and syndicates who are vandalising this property have been acting on their own. Some of the enabling points that made it possible for them to have a holiday here and a honeymoon at Prasa is because of our decisions,” he said.

