KZN ANC to fast-track integrity committee appearances of graft-accused members

The ANC said that Zandile Gumede and nine others who had been asked to step aside from their official duties due to criminal cases against them were expected to appear before the integrity commission in the next four weeks.

Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and and some of her co-accused appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on 10 September 2020 on charges relating to corruption. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and and some of her co-accused appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on 10 September 2020 on charges relating to corruption. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
one hour ago

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said that it would be guided by the party’s integrity committee regarding members facing corruption charges.

It said that this included former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede, who maintains that the charges she's facing are a result of plot against the ANC and because she is a woman.

The case against Gumede and others involves alleged tender fraud amounting to R400 million.

The ANC said that Gumede and nine others who had been asked to step aside from their official duties due to criminal cases against them were expected to appear before the integrity commission in the next four weeks.

The KZN ANC addressed the media on Tuesday following a PEC meeting held at the weekend.

ANC KZN secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli: "If the integrity committee says 'this comrade must resign from Parliament,' they will have to do that."

Ntuli said that they wanted to fast-track the appearance of members before the integrity commission.

"We are expecting the process of the integrity commission to be concluded by the end of September or mid-October given the number of cases."

He said that all implicated party members would be advised on their appearance dates before the end of this month.

