Gauteng Hawks, intelligence services join forces after drug seizure at ORTIA

In two separate incidents, the Hawks received tip-offs regarding suspicious cargo destined for Australia, the Netherlands and Canada at the OR Tambo International Airport and FedEx in Meadowdale.

DURBAN - The Hawks in Gauteng said that they had joined efforts with intelligence services within the police after the discovery of drugs worth about R1.5 million on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In two separate incidents, the Hawks received tip-offs regarding suspicious cargo destined for Australia, the Netherlands and Canada at the OR Tambo International Airport and FedEx in Meadowdale.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu: "Upon searching these consignments, some of which were declared as children's toys and medication, together with Customs we discovered heroin and crystal meth."

No arrests have been made but Mulamu said that they were following up on intelligence services regarding the suspects' whereabouts.

#sapsHQ Drugs (est str value R1 MIL) declared as artwork, teabags, baby toys, medication & toilet seats seized at OR Tambo Airport Cargo on Monday & Tuesday respectively. Investigations ongoing. Full details to be communicated soon. Enquiries: #Hawks Capt Mulamu 071 481 3473. ME pic.twitter.com/HFA2dHJhgJ — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 16, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.