EWN Weather Watch: Joburg get your sun hats out, hot weather forecast for Thurs

Your EWN Weather Watch for Thursday

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Hot weather conditions can be expected throughout the country on Thursday.

GAUTENG:
Partly cloudy but hot temperatures can be expected for Johannesburg and Pretoria on Thursday, with highs of 27°C and 29°C respectively.

KWAZULU-NATAL:
Durban will see a mild high of 21°C, while Newcastle will see a high of 27°C.

WESTERN CAPE:
After a rainy Wednesday in Cape Town, sunny conditions can be expected for the city on Thursday with a high of 19°C while George will see a high of 18°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

