EWN Weather Watch: Joburg get your sun hats out, hot weather forecast for Thurs

Your EWN Weather Watch for Thursday

JOHANNESBURG - Hot weather conditions can be expected throughout the country on Thursday.

GAUTENG:

Partly cloudy but hot temperatures can be expected for Johannesburg and Pretoria on Thursday, with highs of 27°C and 29°C respectively.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/OgyOMtX1VP — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 16, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Durban will see a mild high of 21°C, while Newcastle will see a high of 27°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/eA96fAOj4x — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 16, 2020

WESTERN CAPE:

After a rainy Wednesday in Cape Town, sunny conditions can be expected for the city on Thursday with a high of 19°C while George will see a high of 18°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/RSCFiXQ9Wo — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 16, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

