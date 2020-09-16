Eskom denies ramping up load shedding to stage 6 without telling public

Energy expert Ted Blom accused the power utility of shedding more than 5,000 megawatts during stage 4 load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Wednesday denied claims that it lied to customers by ramping up load shedding earlier this month to stage 6 without telling the public.

According to Eskom’s own descriptions, that amounts to stage 6 rolling blackouts.

Blom said that he had evidence to prove that the utility was not being honest with South Africans.

“On the second day, Eskom loaded shedded 5,389 megawatts, which is supposed to be level 6. I saw that they loaded shedded more than 5,000 megawatts [and] on their own rules, that’s level 6,” he said.

Here are Eskom's own rules for loadshedding rules. What about this does Eskom leadership NOT understand @eNCA pic.twitter.com/rK79RWlKnE — Ted Blom (@tedblom) September 4, 2020

However, Eskom’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that Blom’s claims were not true.

“At no point did we lie to anybody and I’m quite pleased to note that he acknowledges that Eskom is not able to fully supply power to the country, which Eskom has now bee admitting for a while. Unfortunately, that is where we are at this point,” he said.

