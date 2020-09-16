EC postmaster involved in R600,000 robbery of COVID-19 grant funds
The robbery occurred earlier this month at the Dordrecht Post Office.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape's Safety and Liaison MEC wants justice after a Post Office manager was accused of masterminding a robbery.
The postmaster appeared in Dordrecht Magistrates Court this week alongside four co-accused for a bail application.
The robbery occurred earlier this month at the Dordrecht Post Office.
Around R720,000 was stolen.
MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe said that some of the money was meant to be distributed to recipients of the special COVID-19 grant.
Three of the suspects entered the post office carrying firearms, shortly after R600,000 was delivered on the orders of the postmaster.
The men disarmed a security guard before making off with their loot.
Detectives eventually nabbed three suspects in Komani and recovered R250,000 and the security guard's firearm.
Among them is a Burundian national and a government official, who allegedly drove the getaway car.
The Post Office official has reportedly confessed to his involvement in the robbery.