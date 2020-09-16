EC postmaster involved in R600,000 robbery of COVID-19 grant funds

The robbery occurred earlier this month at the Dordrecht Post Office.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape's Safety and Liaison MEC wants justice after a Post Office manager was accused of masterminding a robbery.

The postmaster appeared in Dordrecht Magistrates Court this week alongside four co-accused for a bail application.

The robbery occurred earlier this month at the Dordrecht Post Office.

Around R720,000 was stolen.

MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe said that some of the money was meant to be distributed to recipients of the special COVID-19 grant.

Three of the suspects entered the post office carrying firearms, shortly after R600,000 was delivered on the orders of the postmaster.

The men disarmed a security guard before making off with their loot.

Detectives eventually nabbed three suspects in Komani and recovered R250,000 and the security guard's firearm.

Among them is a Burundian national and a government official, who allegedly drove the getaway car.

The Post Office official has reportedly confessed to his involvement in the robbery.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.