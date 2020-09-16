EC man due in court in connection with murder of girl (9)

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape man is due to make his first appearance in the Hankey Magistrates Court on Thursday in connection with the murder of a nine-year-old girl.

Detectives were alerted to the child's disappearance at around 2pm on Monday afternoon and six hours later a suspect was in custody.

Police said that the 40-year-old man then led them to a bushy area near the R330 and pointed out where Aqhama Tom's body was dumped.

The police's Majola Nkohli: "It is alleged that Aqhama was last seen on Sunday, 13 September 2020 at about 4pm in Matodlana Street, in Weston in Hankey."

Meanwhile, East London police have requested the public's help in solving the murder of a 48-year-old woman whose body was found covered with a brown towel in North End in July last year.

She was last seen alive with a man she'd met at a local tavern, the night before her body was found.

The woman sustained serious head injuries.

