Drugs disguised as toilet seats, toys worth nearly R1m seized at OR Tambo Int'l

Police on Wednesday said drugs worth about R1 million were seized at the airport’s cargo section on Monday and Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - There have been two major drug busts at OR Tambo International Airport this week.

Police on Wednesday said that drugs worth about R1 million were seized at the airport’s cargo section on Monday and Tuesday.

The drugs had been declared as artwork, teabags, baby toys, and toilet seats.

Police said their investigation was ongoing and more details would be divulged soon.

#sapsHQ Drugs (est str value R1 MIL) declared as artwork, teabags, baby toys, medication & toilet seats seized at OR Tambo Airport Cargo on Monday & Tuesday respectively. Investigations ongoing. Full details to be communicated soon. Enquiries: #Hawks Capt Mulamu 071 481 3473. ME pic.twitter.com/HFA2dHJhgJ — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 16, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.