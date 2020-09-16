DA lays criminal complaint against ANC officials that used SANDF jet to Zim

There was a public outcry after party members travelled on the air force plane, which was taking defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to Zimbabwe for a meeting with her counterpart.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid a criminal complaint against the African National Congress (ANC) delegation that went top Zimbabwe in an air force jet.

The party has admitted guilt on the matter, saying they would reimburse the state for the expenses incurred by the delegation.

But President Cyril Ramaphosa had requested an explanation from Mapisa-Nqakula, which he has not given a public response on.

The DA’s MP Kobus Marais said the state resources went more towards the ANC’s duties and not the minister's work.

“Clearly, a more than 24-hour long trip was certainly not necessary for a half an hour meeting. So, the rest was all allocated to the party’s political work and that is a clear violation of also her oath of office. By offering to pay back the money is good in terms of the budget and the cost but it is not acceptable in terms of the law.”

