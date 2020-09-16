Countdown: Will Ramaphosa announce easing of lockdown? SA waits in anticipation

The president is expected to outline government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 7 pm.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are looking to President Cyril Ramaphosa in anticipation of an easing of lockdown regulations when he addresses the country on Wednesday evening.

The President is expected to outline government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 7 pm.

The address comes after his consultation with the coronavirus command council, which is facing pressure to save the country from the economic fall-out of the pandemic.

The President’s address comes amid speculation that South Africa is now ready to move to level one of the lockdown.

While it’s still not clear what this will entail, the change could see the easing of restrictions on the curfew and the extension of days and hours which allow for alcohol sales.

Tourism South Africa is hoping Ramaphosa will finally lift the ban on international travel to boost the sector hard hit by the lockdown.

Chief executive Sisa Ntshona said: “It’s certainly been a long five months to kind of get to where we are at and the opening up of international borders is certainly the last leg to the recovery of this sector.”

With daily infections on a steady decline, Ramaphosa is also expected to outline a more robust roadmap to economic recovery.

