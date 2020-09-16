'Corruption is greed': Church leaders take silent stand against PPE corruption

Church leaders across the nation took a stand on Tuesday, staging silent protests in major cities against COVID-19 corruption.

In Cape Town, members of the clergy who are part of the South African Council of Churches (SACC) gathered at St Georges Cathedral and in front of the Western Cape Legislature yesterday.

There have been multiple headlines in recent months pointing to irregular and corrupt processes related to the procurement of personal protective equipment.

And faith-based communities have had enough.

"I have said that when we launched this SACC campaign that PPE corruption, its effect are genocidal. Corruption is greed."

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba joined the protest holding a placard that read "We say no to corruption".

Reverend Phikolomzi Nqwaba from the United Methodist Church stood alongside Makgoba and Reverend Martin Abrahams from the Moravian Church.

"I need to be hear and stand up for those who are vulnerable, for those who are voiceless as a faith-based minister. Whoever is involved in corruption is sinning."

Similar protests were held across the country, with faith-based organisations mobilising their members to drive the message home.

