‘Clicks ad affected me badly,’ Gobodo on why she resigned as non-exec director

Gobodo stepped down from the board on Monday over the ad that labelled black hair dry, frizzy and damaged.

JOHANNESBURG - Having resigned as a non-executive director at Clicks, Nonkululeko Gobodo said she's been deeply affected by a racist ad published on the retailer’s website.

Gobodo stepped down from the board on Monday over the ad that labelled black hair dry, frizzy and damaged.

Speaking on behalf of the company last week, Godobo revealed she had raised a red flag with management a few months back over the way the company was communicating with black customers.

However, she said Clicks alone should not take the fall for the ad as the retailer merely published the content that TRESemmé had created.

Gobodo said she's leaving the retailer because the racist incident goes against the values of another initiative she's working on that focuses on addressing racism and empowering women.

“What happened last week is very sad. It affected me personally as a black woman. I felt disrespected by that advert and it is something that I cannot deny how I felt around the advert. The advert affected me deeply as a black woman.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.